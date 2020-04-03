Fire breaks out at building in Moline

A portion of River Drive was blocked to traffic as crews fought the fire on scene.

MOLINE, Ill. — UPDATE: The Moline Police Department confirmed the roadway is back open.

ORIGINAL: A fire broke out at a building downtown Moline, causing part of River Drive to be blocked off to traffic.

The fire, which was reported around noon on Wednesday, March 4, was at the corner of River Drive and 19th Street.

Moline Fire Marshal Jerry Spiegel said the fire started on the roof. As of 12:30 p.m. the scene was still active, but the flames were out.