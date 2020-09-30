Fire breaks out at Colona, IL property after propane tanks explode

Firefighters were at the scene of a fire in Colona on Wednesday afternoon, September 30.

COLONA, Ill. — A fire in Colona, Illinois broke out on a property near Illinois Highway 84.

The property owner tells News 8 she noticed smoke between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, prompting her to call 911.

Fire raged nearly 20 feet high after propane tanks exploded in one of the buildings on the property, which is located on Briar Bluff Road. About a half-dozen fire departments responded.

The property owner said there were two other people on the property when the fire broke out, but there were no reported injuries.