DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person was airlifted to a hospital after a fire broke out at Davenport's old YMCA.

Crews said it started just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27.

Officials said one person was rescued from a window of the vacant building in the 600 block of W. 2nd St.

The person injured was in critical condition, as of Sunday.