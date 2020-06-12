Fire at an East Moline senior apartment complex forces some residents outside for hours

A fourth-floor fire broke out at Ridgewood Towers around 8:45a.m. on Dec. 5.

EAST MOLINE, Ill — Ridgewood Towers, an apartment complex for seniors in East Moline, caught fire around 8:45a.m. on Dec., 5.

While the flames remained relatively contained, many residents were forced out into the cold for a few hours as they waited for fire crews to finish putting out the fire.

The East Moline Fire Department tells News 8 that the fire began in a kitchen on the fourth floor, but the official cause is still under investigation.

A few residents were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Crews from East Moline, Moline, Silvis and the Arsenal reported to the site, and firefighters and paramedics could be seen escorting residents out of the building all morning long. City buses remained at the location for any resident who needed a warm place to wait. The Moline Second Alarmers were also called in to help with air bottles that needed refilling.

East Moline FD did say that residents living above the fifth or sixth floors were given the option to shelter in place, once the crews had the fire contained. But lower floors of the complex were having water damage issues, including leaking and falling ceiling tiles, after putting out the flames.

The crews wrapped up around noon, and all residents were allowed back in at that time.

Sandra Gonzalez, a resident of Ridgewood Towers, says she lives on the floor the fire began on, and had just put her laundry in the wash when she started hearing sirens.

"I looked out, cause we always have ambulances and stuff up here, and then I seen firetruck after firetruck coming and I seen three police. I saw three firetrucks at first, and then it came five firetrucks and ambulances," she described.