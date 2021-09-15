Local News
Crews battle fire along 7th Street in Moline near Rock River
The fire was reported Wednesday, Sept. 15 near the intersection of 7th Street and 52nd Avenue.
MOLINE, Ill. — A fire was reported Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of 7th Street and 52nd Avenue in Moline, Illinois.
Fire crews are on scene and spraying water on the fire.
Initial reports indicated abandoned vehicles are what caught fire.
News 8's Devin Brooks is at the scene. Check back for updates.
Crews are on scene of fire near the Rock River and old car museum in Moline.Posted by WQAD on Wednesday, September 15, 2021