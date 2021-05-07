Finn's Grill raises money for Quad City Animal Welfare Center through sign war

A funny exchange between two local businesses turned into a donation drive that has pulled in over $2,000.

Finn's Grill and the Quad City Animal Welfare Center began addressing each other through their signage on Tuesday, May 4, beginning a "sign war."

Both groups continued the conversation on May 5.

On Thursday, May 6, Finn's Grill took the opportunity to turn the exchange into something more.

On their Facebook page, the restaurant made a call for fans to share their post, pledging that the business would donate $1 to the shelter for every share it got, up to $2000.

Finn's Grill also offered to accept $1 donations in the store, and offering to match each one up to another $1,000.