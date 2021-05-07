x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

Local News

Finn's Grill raises money for Quad City Animal Welfare Center through sign war

A funny exchange between two local businesses turned into a donation drive that has pulled in over $2,000.
Credit: Finn's Grill

MILAN, Ill. — A public exchange between two local businesses has turned into a fundraiser that's pulled in over $2000.

Finn's Grill and the Quad City Animal Welfare Center began addressing each other through their signage on Tuesday, May 4, beginning a "sign war."

Credit: Finn's Grill
Credit: Finn's Grill

Both groups continued the conversation on May 5.

Credit: Finn's Grill
Credit: Finn's Grill

On Thursday, May 6, Finn's Grill took the opportunity to turn the exchange into something more.

On their Facebook page, the restaurant made a call for fans to share their post, pledging that the business would donate $1 to the shelter for every share it got, up to $2000.

Finn's Grill also offered to accept $1 donations in the store, and offering to match each one up to another $1,000.

Credit: Finn's Grill
Credit: Finn's Grill

According to Finn's Grill, fans hit the $2000 share goal with four hours of the post's publishing.

Credit: Finn's Grill
Credit: Finn's Grill

Finn's Grill then hinted at an extra surprise if the original sign war donations post reaches 5,000 shares.

Related Articles