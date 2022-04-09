Final day of Rock Island Xtream Grand Prix takes over streets

It's considered to be one of the largest street racing events in North America.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — More than 200 drivers gathered in Rock Island for the last day of the 27th annual Xtream Grand Prix on Sunday, Sept. 4.

"Kart racing is where a lot of the NASCAR and IndyCar and Formula One, people learn their racing skill when they're younger" said Roger Ruth Hart, president of the Rock Island Grand Prix committee.

"You might even see a future race star here in Rock Island this weekend" Hart said.

All of the elements of racing brought the community together once again.

"We have people here that are now bringing their children to race for us where they race when they were children" Hart said.

Drivers ranging from the age of 40 to as young as 18 participated.

Female racer Avery Scott, Quincy native, participated in the event and enjoyed being apart of the racing environment.

"Everyone else that I race with are such good people," Scott said.

She also said she's encouraged to ignore the stigma around women in motorsports.

"I feel like it's my job to sit in the car and show them that girls aren't weaker than guys," she said. "I choose to get back in the car even if I don't even want to go back."