Final piece of I-74 bridge's arch to be installed Wednesday

Crews will be installing the final piece of the new I-74 bridge's archway on Wednesday, May 4.

The final piece, the keystone, which consists of two connected arch segments, is the final piece need to complete the the bridge's Illinois-side arch.

Officials have not given an exact time for the work due to weather dependency, but say they will keep the public updated.