Final piece of I-74 bridge's arch to be installed Wednesday

Crews will be installing the final piece of the new I-74 bridge's archway on Wednesday, May 4.
The final piece, the keystone, which consists of two connected arch segments, is the final piece need to complete the the bridge's Illinois-side arch.
Officials have not given an exact time for the work due to weather dependency, but say they will keep the public updated.
Officials also encourage the public to watch the arch's completion through the I-74 Bridge website, I-74 social media pages, or through local media.