Figge Art Museum to host Dia de los Muertos exhibit

The display opens on Sept. 16.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — As the Mexican holiday of Dia de los Muertos grows closer, Quad Cities community members will be able to learn more about the tradition at a new exhibit opening at the Figge Art Museum.

The "Day of the Dead: Remember, Honor, Celebrate" exhibit opens on Sept. 16. It will include works from Victor Granados, Martha Yesenia Granados and their family members, such as an altar piece.

Another highlight is a series of Nicho boxes designed by students from Rock Island High School. Visitors will be able to listen to a guided audio tour and interact with several activities, and all of them will be available in English and Spanish.

“This exhibition is a powerful testament to the enduring spirit of this ancient Mexican tradition,” said Figge gallery interpretation and engagement coordinator Heather Aaronson. “Through art and storytelling, we aim to bridge cultures, celebrate memories, and remind everyone of the universal value of honoring our loved ones.”

In the spirit of the holiday, community members are also invited to share memories and photos of friends and family who've passed away. Those tributes will be incorporated into the exhibit. If you're interested in sharing something, it can be send to figgeprograms@gmail.com.