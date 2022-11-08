Gov. Reynolds looks to remove injunction on fetal heartbeat bill

The bill, which outlawed abortions at six weeks of pregnancy, was passed by the Iowa Legislature and signed by Reynolds in 2018.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds has formally challenged an injunction on Iowa's 2018 fetal heartbeat bill.

The bill outlawed abortions at six weeks of pregnancy and was signed into law.

However, a permanent injunction was enacted by a district court judge in early 2019.

Reynolds and her legal team are now asking the court to reverse that decision after the Iowa Supreme Court overturned a 2018 ruling, saying the right to an abortion in Iowa is not a constitutional right. It also follows the July ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade.

“The historic U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe has given us a new hope and pathway forward to challenge the Iowa court’s previous decision,” Reynolds said in a press release. “Life and death are determined by a person’s heartbeat, and I believe that includes our unborn children. As long as I’m Governor, I will stand up for the sanctity of life and fight to protect the precious and innocent unborn lives.”