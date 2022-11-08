Gov. Reynolds looks to remove injunction on fetal heartbeat bill

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds has formally challenged an injunction on Iowa's 2018 fetal heartbeat bill.
The bill outlawed abortions at six weeks of pregnancy and was signed into law.
However, a permanent injunction was enacted by a district court judge in early 2019.
Reynolds and her legal team are now asking the court to reverse that decision after the Iowa Supreme Court overturned a 2018 ruling, saying the right to an abortion in Iowa is not a constitutional right. It also follows the July ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade.
“The historic U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe has given us a new hope and pathway forward to challenge the Iowa court’s previous decision,” Reynolds said in a press release. “Life and death are determined by a person’s heartbeat, and I believe that includes our unborn children. As long as I’m Governor, I will stand up for the sanctity of life and fight to protect the precious and innocent unborn lives.”
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Deidre Dejear responded to the request in a statement, saying, "Pushing for this bill is just another example of how Kim Reynolds' agenda has never served the will of Iowans. It never will. This is a reckless move that puts women in danger."