Female dead after crashing into semi in Rock Falls

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. — A female is dead after crashing into a semi-truck in Rock Falls Monday morning.

The female was driving eastbound on Prophet Road, just west of Luther Road, around 9:30 a.m. Jan. 18, 2021, the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

She lost control going around a curve in the road and slid into the path of a 61-year-old man from Fenton, Illinois who was driving a semi-truck westbound on Prophet Road.

The man didn't have time to avoid the crash, the sheriff's office said.

The female was declared dead at the scene of the crash.

Both vehicles were engulfed in flames when deputies arrived at the scene.