Fellowship, fish & 41 years at St. Alphonsus in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — While the arrival of March also means the return of fish fries in and around the Quad Cities, one of the most popular dinners is at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Davenport.

But as news 8 Shelby Kluver reports, the fish fry goes beyond a meal. Despite inflation, it's a fishy tradition with fellowship at the heart.

Every good fish fry has a secret recipe for success. At St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, that recipe has been carefully guarded for 41 years. For six Fridays a year, volunteers play a vital role in putting on the fish fries where nearly 1,000 pounds of fish are prepared weekly.

Mary Klauer, a founding member of the fish fry, said, "We've got wonderful cooks in this little church."

Each week, the event brings in anywhere from 600 to 1,000 people.

This year, inflation forced the church to raise its price to $14 per meal. Head Organizer Anglie McClimon said, "The fish, the bread, the rolls, all that stuff is up 8-10%, insanely butter is up 44%.

But not even a price hike could keep these traditions away. So what is it that makes the 41st Friday fish fry so fantastic? Patrons said it's because there's so much fellowship around this fish fry.