Davenport Parks and Recreation hosted the event, with support from Davenport Junior Theater.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Halloween spirit was alive at Fejervary Park in Davenport Saturday afternoon, but in a little different way.

This was the first drive-thru Halloween event at the park.

Davenport Parks and Recreation hosted the event, with support from Davenport Junior Theater.

Organizers say the event was so popular there was a line all the way to Locust Street when they opened at noon.

Volunteers who lined the event's route through the park said it is still important to bring the Halloween spirit to kids, even amid the pandemic.

"We just trying to just be out here bringing as much energy as possible," said Satoria Williams, a member of Davenport's Americorps group and an event volunteer. "We're like dancing, and you know yelling happy Halloween to everybody so, and waving, so I feel like the bigger our energy is the more it spreads."