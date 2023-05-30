1 dead in motorcycle accident on Memorial Day in Clinton County

The accident occurred Monday afternoon north of DeWitt. The identity of the driver is not being released at this time.

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — A motorcycle driver is dead after an accident on Monday afternoon, according to a release from Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt.

On Monday, May 29, around 2 p.m., the Clinton County Sheriff's Office responded to the 2600 block of 225th Street after a report of a motorcycle accident. That location is north of DeWitt, just west of the Springbrook Country Club.

Responding crews found the motorcycle and its driver in a ditch adjacent to 225th Street.

The driver was transported by ambulance to Genesis Hospital, where they were pronounced deceased from injuries sustained in the crash.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time, pending notification of the family.

The case remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Patrol. The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by the DeWitt Fire Department, Genesis Ambulance Service and the Iowa State Patrol.