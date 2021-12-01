x
Woman dies after 2-vehicle collision Wednesday in rural Sterling

Jennifer Standard, 27, of Rock Falls died Wednesday morning from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision in rural Sterling.
STERLING, Ill. — The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office reported a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Dec. 1 in rural Sterling resulted in the death of a Rock Falls woman.

At about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Whiteside County deputies responded to the report of an incident involving two cars at the intersection of West Lincolnway and Emerson Road.

According to the sheriff's office, Christopher Link, 19, of Lyndon was driving eastbound when his car crossed the center line and struck 27-year-old Jennifer Standard's westbound car. All occupants of the vehicles were transported to a local hospital, where Standard later died as a result of her injuries.

The crash, according to the sheriff's office, remained under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.

