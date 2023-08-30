Fareway headquarters relocating to Johnston after decades in Boone

The Iowa-based grocery store chain is moving its headquarters from Boone to Johnston, the company announced this week. Here's what the cities had to say about it.

BOONE, Iowa — After more than 80 years in Boone, Fareway is relocating its headquarters.

The Iowa-based grocery store will be moving around 35 miles south to Johnston and plans on bringing at least 100 employees to the new location.

The city of Johnston sent Local 5 a statement that reads in part:

"The decision made by Fareway to establish its corporate headquarters in Johnston, Iowa, is a significant development. They will move into the former Iowa Bankers Association building, 8800 NW 62nd Avenue. Although they've had a store in our community since September 14, 2016, we are thrilled they are relocating their corporate headquarters and initially approximately 100 employees to the City of Johnston in 2024. This move reflects their dedication to their employees, their continued investments in Iowa communities, including Boone, and their business's continued growth, all of which bring great pride to the Johnston community."

"We welcome Fareway to our community and look forward to watching their success continue as they expand their store locations and employees," Johnston Mayor Paula Dierenfeld said in a statement.

Boone officials said the city is disappointed, but acknowledged the move is still beneficial.

The Mayor of Boone, John Slight, sent Local 5 the following statement:

“Fareway has been, is and will remain a vital and valued corporate citizen in Boone. The decision announced by its leadership today that its corporate headquarters will be moving to Johnston is one that is important to Fareway’s continued expansion. While we may be disappointed, the move is also beneficial to Boone for several reasons. Fareway’s downtown office will become the new home for approximately 45 wholesale office employees. That’s more people than are currently working in the downtown office and will boost our downtown’s vitality.

“As Reynolds Cramer emphasized, what hasn’t changed is Fareway’s commitment to Boone as more than 600 employees continue to work at the wholesale campus and office. Just as it always has, Fareway will continue to make significant investments in its local facilities and our community at large. And as Fareway continues to expand throughout the Midwest, we know that Boone’s role in its success will also grow.”