The COVID-19 pandemic has cost Iowa casinos hundreds of millions of dollars in 2020. With the Super Bowl coming up this weekend, local casinos are looking to cash in for the Big game.

But there will be differences for those looking to watch the game at a casino. There won't be any watch parties at the Isle Casino and Hotel Bettendorf, but there will be some space for people to watch the game at the bar and the William Hill Sportsbook area, while socially distanced and wearing masks.

Casino officials expect sports betting to be even more popular for this year's Super Bowl. This year, sports betting can happen on both sides of the river in Iowa and Illinois.

But just because there's less fans sports betting in person, William Hill Sportsbook's Director of Trading still expects plenty of wagers on the Big game.

"If you were at a large book or party, you have to wait in line about 20 to 30 people deep," Nick Bogdanovich says. "You're distracted. But if you have the app in your hand, you're solely concentrated and making more wagers."

Bogdanovich says so far, Iowans are betting more on the Kansas City Chiefs, according to William Hill Sportsbook.

If you're watching the big game at home, instead of a casino or bar, it's still recommended by the CDC to not invite family and friends over that don't already live with you.