Fans cheer on Hawkeyes at arena watch party for historic NCAA game

Supporters of all ages came to the free event, cheering on the Hawkeyes during their historic game vs. LSU.

Example video title will go here for this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa — While the Hawkeyes played a historic game vs. LSU in Dallas, thousands of Iowa fans came together on the team's home turf.

Supporters gathered at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena on April 2, cheering on the team at a free watch party.

"I think if they play their game and do what they can do, shoot the ball and stick together, I think they can come out on top," one fan said.

Hopes were high before the game, many fans proud of the team's success throughout the season.

"I'm so excited — it's so fun to watch the team, and Coach Bluder and all the coaches," one fan said. "We're gonna have a big W today."

The game brought together fans of all ages, ranging from young kids to Iowa students, to parents and more.

"I'm gonna die if Iowa wins," one fan said enthusiastically, "Dead. Died."

“Really excited to see the Hawkeyes play — I played basketball growing up and still play a lot of basketball so I’m really excited for this," one U of I student said. “Being a woman myself and in sports, it’s so empowering to see other women do so well and be more popular than men for once.”

Energy at the arena took a little downturn several times, as more fouls were called for the Hawkeyes and LSU gained a commanding lead; however, fans weren't ready to give up.

“It’s excellent — now having a daughter, it’s really exciting to see women’s sports turning into what they are, especially because of the Iowa Hawkeyes basketball team," one fan said.

The supporters couldn't stop cheering for superstar player Caitlin Clark, who made history at the game by setting the NCAA record for most points in a tournament, ending her run with 191 points.

"She's amazing, and a great role model for little girls especially," one mother said.

"She's on fire — inside, outside, everywhere," one fan said. "It's been so amazing to see the worldwide attention she's getting from everybody everywhere."

Despite the loss to LSU, fans were still proud of their team.