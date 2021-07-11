Family says North Texas man died after being trampled while saving his fiancée at Astroworld Festival

A funeral service was held for Danish Baig, 27, in Colleyville Sunday following the tragic events in Houston.

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — A North Texas man who is being called a hero by his family was among the eight people who died at the Astroworld Festival in Houston late Friday.

Danish Baig, 27, of Euless was identified as one of the victims by his brother in a Facebook post.

Basil Baig described his brother as "the most amazing person ever" as he spoke about Danish at a funeral service Sunday in Colleyville.

"We lost our brother. We've grieving for all of the families that lost their loved ones in his horrendous event," Basil said.

Eight people, the youngest being 14 years old, died and 25 were hospitalized during chaos at the Astroworld Festival headlined by rapper Travis Scott.

Although the causes of death remain under investigation, Danish's family said he died after being trampled while trying to save his fiancée.

"He died saving his fiancée. He died trying to save his love of his life," Basil said

The family said Danish's fiancée was severely injured and had to be hospitalized. The hospital recommended she stay another day in Houston for treatment, but she decided to leave to be at Sunday's funeral, according to the family.

Basil said he wants event organizers to be held accountable for the victims.

"My brother was laying on the ground. They were chanting to stop the event. Nobody stopped the event," Basil said.

"We need to stay united and bring awareness to this because this is not how you handle things," he added. "... you don't go to a concert to die."

After the funeral service, Danish was buried in Colleyville. His birthday is on Nov. 16, and his family said they will find a way to celebrate it.

"I want everyone to pray for my brother, Danish. I loved him so much and I'm sorry for everyone that's passed away," Ammar Baig said.

Identities of the other victims who died are slowly becoming known. Among them were 14-year-old John Hilgert, who was a student at a Houston-area high school. Other victims were identified as: Franco Patino, 21, of Naperville, Illinois; Axel Acosta, 21, of Tieton, Washington; Rudy Peña, 23, of Laredo.