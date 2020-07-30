Bettendorf Family Museum to close, furlough workers amidst coronavirus and decreased attendance

The museum says several positions will not be rehired.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Family Museum in Bettendorf says due to a decrease in attendance and revenue since reopening in late May, the Family Museum will be closed and all staff will be furloughed starting August 9.

The museum says the decision was made with guidance from the City of Bettendorf Finance Department.

"It is necessary to help ensure the future of the Museum’s programs and activities."

Officials with the museum say vacated job positions will not be rehired.

All together the 8 vacated positions amount to a 24% decrease in staff.

Beginning August 9th, the Family Museum will no longer be open on Sundays when it does reopen.

"The Family Museum closed from March 17 – May 22, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Museum reopened with limited guest capacity and CDC recommended cleaning and sanitizing protocols."