Family Museum holds "Noon Year's Eve" celebration for children who can't stay up past midnight

Nearly 4,000 balloons and 25 pounds of confetti were released at the event to celebrate the new year.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Bettendorf's Family Museum brought back its annual "Noon Year's Eve"

celebration in full force Saturday, giving kids the chance to participate in a timeless tradition.

"10 years ago, we had just a really small event [with] some activities," Family Museum Director Kim Kidwell said. "We used to just throw the balloons and confetti over the balcony. It was just really low key."

The Museum hasn't been able to hold its usual celebration in years because of the pandemic, but now, armed with almost 4,000 balloons and about 25 pounds of confetti, it took the opportunity to ring in the New Year a little bit early.

"It's just a real fun community event. And it helps, you know, helps kids be able to celebrate the new year without having to stay up until midnight," Kidwell added.

Kidwell and her 25 other staff members worked for weeks on the event. She says it took a week-and-a-half to blow up all the balloons and several more weeks to rip up all of the confetti paper.

Other activities were also planned for the celebration, such as holiday-themed arts and crafts and face painting, which some parents were grateful for because it helped illustrate for their children the joyous celebration of the new year.

"I think it's pretty good," Tola Olamiju, a parent, said. "I think it's a good experience. The kids are having a lot of fun. I mean, they're ready for the balloons and they're looking forward to it right now."

And after everything was over, Kidwell says it took hours to clean.