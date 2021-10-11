Exclusive: Family mourns loss of 20-year-old Sunset Park drowning victim

A Rock Island family is grieving the loss of a 20-year-old man after his car rolled Sunday into the Mississippi River. A GoFundMe has been set up in his honor.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson officially ruled the victim Enyonyi Eca's death a presumed drowning Tuesday, Nov. 8 and said he believes this was a "tragic accident."

The family spoke with News 8 exclusively, expressing they were still in shock after the unthinkable event happened just after sunset on Sunday.

The family, whose native language is French, spoke through a family member who acted as a translator.

"The bond that (we) had is one of the things that (I'm) gonna miss for the rest of (my) life," Enyonyi's father said.

The father, overwhelmed with grief, said he couldn't express the pain the loss has caused him. "His heart (is) really torn apart," the translator said of the father.

Police said Enyonyi and a 21-year-old woman were in the car before it rolled into the river Sunday. The woman was able to escape the partially submerged vehicle with the help of bystanders before first responders arrived on scene.

"He has no clue what actually happened," the translator said for the father.

"(I) received a call saying that 'your brother was involved in accident,'" Enyoni's brother Itabelo Lwebula said. It was the hardest phone call he said he had ever received.

The family described Enyonyi as a kind and quiet soul.

"He's a very quiet person. He listened more than he spoke."

According to a fundraising page set up to help cover the funeral costs, Enyonyi was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo. After relocating to Rock Island, he studied English at Blackhawk College.

"He has much wisdom, and he was a very, very respectful person."

The family said that Enyonyi used his talents to help out in small ways, but those ways meant the world to others.

"He would cut hair for free. He was very, very talented at that. He would cut the hair for free just because he loved his friends and community."

The 20-year-old was also an uncle and a caregiver to his parents. According to the family, the little ones will greatly miss their uncle, who was their babysitter and playmate.

"(When) his parents came to this country, … they don't have as much strength to work anymore (to work)," the translator said.

To take care of his parents, he was working full-time in order to help cover the bills.

The family said they don't know how they'll move on without their son.

"A child is supposed to bury the parent," his father said, "not the parents bury the child."

Enyonyi's father said he can't see a future without his son.

"(I'm) hoping that God will give (me) the strength to move forward," the father said.

"God is the only one who knows how I'm going to live," Enyonyi's mother added.

The family said not only will Enyonyi be missed in the household, he will be missed on the soccer field, too. His friends called him the best defender they had.

The family said they are struggling to plan a proper burial for him and set up a GoFundMe campaign for those would like to help.