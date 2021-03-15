Family confirmed in a public Facebook post on Sunday the man pulled from the river was Brandon Cuddy.

STERLING, Ill. — A family has confirmed the identity of a man pulled from the Rock River in Sterling on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

First responders from Whiteside, Lee and Ogle Counties responded to Oppold Marina in Sterling on Saturday.

The Whiteside County Sheriff confirmed to News 8 on Sunday a man was pulled from the river. He said the man's body was found by a couple of boaters picking up their duck decoys.

In a public Facebook post, family shared the identity of the man as Brandon Cuddy.

In that Facebook post, family said Brandon had been missing for 77 days.

Witnesses said his body was found near the marina at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.