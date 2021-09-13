After 53 years, family of fallen Vietnam soldier receives Bronze Star

One military family is presented with Bronze Star Medal for fallen soldier David Derry over 50 years after his death in Vietnam.

MILAN, Illinois — The family of fallen Vietnam War soldier David Derry received the Bronze Star Medal on Monday, Sept. 13 — over 50 years after his death while serving.

Private First Class Derry, according to Honor States, served with 25th Infantry Division, B Company, 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry before being killed in action in March 1968 at the age of 18.

Due to an administrative error, Marie (Derry) Nelson and her daughter, with whom she was pregnant at the time, never received Derry's medals or other awards after he was killed in action, according to a news release from First Army.

It was local military advocate Ken Moffett who reached out to First Army to see if Lt. Gen. Antonio Aguto would present the long-awaited medal to Nelson.

The medal presentation took place Monday morning at Milan American Legion Post 569 in Milan, Illinois. Aguto presented the Bronze Star as well as the Purple Heart Medal, Combat Infantry Badge and U.S. flag to Derry's family.