Families welcome first, new park in Davenport neighborhood

A brand new park opened in the Jersey Farms subdivision on the northeast side of Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Residents in one Davenport neighborhood celebrated a new gathering space on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

A brand new park opened in the Jersey Farms subdivision on the northeast side of Davenport.

"It's been a long time coming," Jersey Farms Neighborhood Association President Tom Jacobson said.

The idea among neighbors to build the Jersey Farms Park has been in the works since 2014.

"After many meetings and getting information, came back with what we're seeing today," Davenport Alderman Ben Jobgen said.

The nine-acre park includes a playground, walking trail and pavilion.

"It's a park that they didn't have before," Jobgen said.

City leaders said this is the first park in the Jersey Farms neighborhood throughout a growing area.

"The park is just a place where they can come congregate, get together, especially in these COVID-times," Jobgen said.

Parents have been looking forward to the new addition.

"This is so awesome, we've been waiting for a park," one parent said.

Families will not have to go elsewhere to find a park that is now just feet from home.

"Just being able to pull the stroller out of the garage and let my little girl swing," the parent said.