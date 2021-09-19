Families displaced, one injured after house fire in Moline

Firefighters arrived and found the three-story, two-family house fully engulfed.

MOLINE, Ill. — A house is considered a total loss following a fire in Moline Saturday, Sept. 18.

Crews said the fire broke out just before 7:00 p.m. in the 1800 block of 15th Ave.

Firefighters arrived and found the three-story two-family house fully engulfed.

The blaze was under control after three hours.

One firefighter suffered minor burns on their wrist, according to authorities. He was treated on scene and expected to be okay.

Two cats and one dog were rescued unharmed from inside. All residents were able to make it out safely.

Officials said the home did not have working smoke detectors.