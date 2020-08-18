Falling building debris closes Davenport's Main Street

Davenport police said a structural engineer is evaluating the building, called "The Davenport" which housed the former Downtown Deli.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Debris was falling off a building in downtown Davenport Tuesday, closing a portion of Main Street.

Main Street was closed between Third and Fourth Street Tuesday just after 11:30 a.m. as debris fell off a building, the Davenport Police Department said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Bricks were on the sidewalk and a part of the building's facade, about six to seven stories high, appeared to have fallen off.

The department said a structural engineer is evaluating the building, called "The Davenport" which housed the former Downtown Deli.