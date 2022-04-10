Fallen traffic light blocks traffic on Harrison Street in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A fallen traffic light in Davenport blocked traffic on Harrison Street for several hours on Sunday, April 10.
Davenport Public Works published a Facebook post showing a picture of the scene at Harrison Street near 16th Street, showing a traffic light falling diagonally across the road.
Crews placed down temporary signage while removing the pole from the street over the course of several hours.
Public Works reminds motorists to watch for traffic and the side street lights flashing red during repairs when attempting to turn south on Harrison going forward on 16th Street onto or through Harrison.
Davenport says it will release more information about repairs on Monday when details like timing are finalized.