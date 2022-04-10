Fallen traffic light blocks traffic on Harrison Street in Davenport

A traffic light on Harrison and 16th fell into the roadway on Sunday, blocking traffic for several hours.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A fallen traffic light in Davenport blocked traffic on Harrison Street for several hours on Sunday, April 10.

Davenport Public Works published a Facebook post showing a picture of the scene at Harrison Street near 16th Street, showing a traffic light falling diagonally across the road.

🚧⛔⚠️ 🚦 The traffic signal arm on Harrison St at 16th St has fallen and blocking Harrison south of 16th. Find an... Posted by Davenport Public Works on Sunday, April 10, 2022

Crews placed down temporary signage while removing the pole from the street over the course of several hours.

Public Works reminds motorists to watch for traffic and the side street lights flashing red during repairs when attempting to turn south on Harrison going forward on 16th Street onto or through Harrison.