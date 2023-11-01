FAA system failure grounds thousands of flights; impact on QC International Airport

Linda Keizer said she was worried about her flight being delayed or canceled. She shared her experience of traveling from Hawaii to Chicago to the Quad Cities.

MOLINE, Ill. — While the FAA computer shortage grounded thousands of flights, the Quad City International Airport saw minimal impact.

Wednesday morning, a failure of the NOTAM system, or Notice to Air Emissions, caused thousands of flights nationwide to be canceled. The FAA has said a failure of the NOTAM system overnight caused the world's largest aircraft fleet to be grounded for hours.

The system is an online alert system used by the FAA to warn pilots and air traffic controllers of dangers along their flight paths.



News 8 spoke with Linda Keizer, a passenger on a Wednesday morning flight from Chicago to Moline. She said she was worried about getting delayed or canceled and spoke on behalf of the chaos she saw at Chicago O'Hare.

"There will be cancellations, and there will be delays," Keizer said. "Because there is a trickle effect, especially with the regional jets there, because you can't get crews to where they need to go."



Keizer also said she's lucky her flights weren't impacted by the outage. She was visiting family in Hawaii. News 8 also spoke with Ashleigh Davis, Quad City International Airport's Public Relations and Marketing Manager. She said the airport saw minimal impact.

Traffic is back up and running as normal," Davis said. "The flights that had been delayed have departed. With an airport of our size, because we don't have thousands of flights leaving per day, we're able to catch up pretty quickly, so everything is operating as normal at our airport."

The FAA has now lifted the order, and the outage stopped flights from departing and those still in the air, were able to keep flying.