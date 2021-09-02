Expect delays from I-80 bridge washing

A two-week I-80 bridge washing project will cause cause delays for night-time motorists.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced on Thursday that bridge washing on I-80 over the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities will begin on September 7, weather permitting.

IDOT says motorists can expect delays in this area and should be on alert for lane closures, reduced speed, and extreme caution should be used while driving through the work zone.

The $185,114 project will take place at night and reduce traffic to one lane in each direction.