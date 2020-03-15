Everything you need to know about the 2020 Illinois Primary

Here you can find where to check where your polling place is and if you're registered to vote.

Despite current concerns over gathering crowds amid the outbreak of COVID-19, the Illinois Primary is currently scheduled to go ahead.

Governor Pritzker and other state officials have repeatedly stated that the primary will continue as planned with extra care taken to keep conditions healthy and safe at the polls while other large gatherings are still heavily discouraged.

The state has extended early voting hours on Sunday and Monday, March 15th and 16th. You can find locations for Early Voting or Grace Period registration here.

On the day of the primary, Tuesday, March 17th, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. State officials say that polling places with by vigorously after during the entire voting process and that forecasts predict good weather that will allow people to spaciously line up outdoors.