Everything you need to know about St. Patrick's Day in the Quad Cities

The streets of Davenport will be full of green when the CASI St. Patrick's Day Race and the holiday parade arrive on March 14th.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — St. Patrick's day falls on a Tuesday this year, so you'll be able to get your dose of weekend St. Patrick's day fun early on March 14th.

The day kicks off with the 38th CASI St. Patrick's Day Race.

The event, put on by the Quad Cities Center for Active Seniors, is the senior center's largest fundraiser. The event includes 3 races. The ¼ mile Tot Trot for children at 9 a.m., a 1 Mile Family Fun Run at 9:30 a.m., and the big 5K at 10:00 a.m. This run is followed by an after part and awards ceremony at 11 a.m. The runs start and finish at FIGGE Plaza in Davenport, while the after party moves over to RME Downtown Davenport.

You can register for the runs at the event's page on CASI's website. Tickets for the Tot Trot and Family Run cost $20, while entrance to the 5K runs at $40. On the website, you can also sign up to volunteer and help with activities like set-up, tear-down, course control, and more. Volunteers will be provided for food, water, and a t-shirt. WQAD is sponsoring the event.