Obituary, visitation details released for man killed in I-74 bridge bike path incident

Ethan Gonzalez's visitation will be held Thursday, May 26 at Moline's Rafferty Funeral Home.

MOLINE, Ill. — An obituary and visitation details for Ethan Lee Gonzalez, who was killed during Sunday's fatal incident on the Interstate 74 bridge bike path, have been released.

Gonzalez died at about 2 a.m. Sunday, May 22 after a car driven by Chhabria Harris entered the I-74 bridge's newly-opened bike and pedestrian path and struck him and two other people, who have been hospitalized since the accident.

His visitation has been scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at Rafferty Funeral Home in Moline.

Gonzalez was born on April 13, 2001, to parents Carlos and Crystal, who survive him alongside his brother, sister, grandmother and other family and friends abroad.

He is described as a lover of nature, time with family and friends and media like video games and anime. He worked at the Happy Joe's Pizza location in Moline.