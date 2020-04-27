Erie man killed in collision with train; 16-year-old seriously injured

A man was killed and a teenage girl was seriously injured after the vehicle they were in was hit by a train.

The collision happened in Erie, south of Interstate 88 on Saturday, April 25, according to Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker.

The driver, 65-year-old Robert J. Merrill was headed north on Smit Road near the railroad crossing at Moline Road. Booker said an eastbound train hit the vehicle, killing Merrill at the scene.

A 16-year-old in the front passenger seat suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, said Booker. She was airlifted to Iowa City for treatment.