Entrance to UnityPoint SouthPark Pointe location changed due to construction

MOLINE, Ill. — Patients with upcoming appointments at UnityPoint SouthPark Pointe may need to give themselves a bit of extra time to make the drive over.

Due to road construction on 16th St. in Moline, usual access points to the clinic are blocked off. For drivers entering from 16th St. and 36th Ave., turn onto 25th St. and follow all the way to 39th Ave. to entre the clinic. You can also get to the clinic from John Deere Road and 16th St. by using the entrance located directly in front of Jersey Mike's.