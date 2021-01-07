Enrollment for summer learning camp skyrockets

The program partners with the Rock Island-Milan school district to continue student engagement over summer break

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Enrollment for a summer enrichment program reached an all time high this year.

The program "Spring Forward" partnered with Rock Island-Milan school district to keep students engaged in learning over summer break.

In years past the program had 350 campers. This year enrollment nearly doubled with 600 active students.

The program is held in Denkmaan Elementary where students K-6 spend the first half of their day learning, and the second half socializing using enrichment activities.

Director Dan McNeil, said virtual learning may have led to more students needing that extra help.

"As we look forward to next school year, which for our kids is about to start in about a month," McNeil said, "it just builds a bridge keeps them actively engaged in learning and ready for next school year."

McNeil recognizes that the pandemic induced online learning module may have set back most children.

Elementary school teacher, Chris Beierlein, is prepared to catch up students this upcoming school year.

"As a teacher our main focus is always to look for kids who need those interventions, so I think we will continue look for kids like that and try to support them. It is a possibility but that’s what we do try to provide that support."