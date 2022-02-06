New multi-unit living complex opening in Silvis

Empire Living is a 27-unit building for people ages 55 and older with an active lifestyle.

SILVIS, Ill. — A new multi-unit community living complex is opening in Silvis for people over the age of 55.

Empire Living, located at 601 22nd Ave., is a 27 unit building for people looking for an active, social, and "carefree lifestyle," Community Manager Patty Tucker said.

There are one and two bedroom units and several common areas, such as a fitness center, greenhouse, woodworking shop, outdoor grilling and a planting area. It also includes breakfast five days a week.

Tucker said this is a unique living style that's "a brand new concept" for the Quad Cities area.

"55 and older, we're so close to retirement, you don't want the hassle of maintaining your home, doing the snow shoveling, you're to the point in life where you want to have fun," Tucker said. "They can either come down to the social room or in the summertime be able to sit out in the back patio around the fire pit and have that socialization instead of sitting in your house, watching TV. Now you will have your friends and be able to do things within the community."

The monthly rental fee ranges from $1,885 to $2,335 and includes access to all amenities, as well as water, sewer, trash and high speed internet.

Empire Living is also considering adding more units in the future, Tucker said.