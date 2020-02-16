EMPD responds to Butler ACLU lawsuit, defends officer involved

The EMPD Chief of Police says that Jaylan Butler's account of his detainment is innaccurate.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — In the wake of an ACLU-backed lawsuit against a number of police officers from various departments, the East Moline Police Department has issued a statement defending one of the officers that was involved in the Jaylan Butler incident.

In a press release, Chief of Police Jeff ramsey says that East Moline Police Officer Travis Staes has been named as a defendant in a civil lawsuit filed by Jaylan Butler and attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union, alongside other officers from area departments.

The lawsuit involves an incident from February 2019, where Jaylan Butler, an African-American student, was briefly held and allegedly was the victim of use of excessive force and false arrest. Butler was taking a photo at a roadsign during a brief stop by his swim team's bus when the incident took place

Butler's version of the story says that the officers swarmed Butler at gunpoint, forced him to the ground, and threatened him. The officers allegedly realized after intervention by the swim team's coach and bus driver that Butler was not the suspect in the unrelated case they were pursuing at the time, but decided to keep Butler detained, handcuffed in the back of a police car, for awhile longer. Butler says he was allowed to leave after being searched and providing photographic identification.

The EMPD response says that Butler's story is inconsistent with the version of events that the department says it discovered in its investigation. Although he is unable to comment in full detail, Chief Ramsey says that Officer Staes did have an encounter with Butler, but that is was conducted "properly, lawfully, and in accordance with the policies and procedures of the East Moline Police Department."