Emergency crews respond to Sunset Marina for water rescue

First responders are on the Mississippi near Rock Island's Sunset Marina for a water rescue Sunday evening.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — First responders have are on the scene of a water rescue taking place in the evening on Sunday, November 7.

Rescue boats are out on the Mississippi river after officials say that a water rescue effort began around 5 p.m.

Reportedly, the vehicle, which had two occupants, submerged in the river at about that time. One person reportedly made it out of the vehicle, was rescued, and sent to the hospital, where officials say they are expected to be okay.

No word has been released on the second passenger's status.

Tow trucks and boats made up of crews from several area departments are at the scene assisting with the effort.