Emergency assistance available for some Iowa families after severe weather

The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of the recent severe weather on August 10th.

IOWA, USA — Cedar, Clinton, Muscatine, and Scott County residents affected by the severe weather may be eligible to apply for up to $5,000 to cover losses.

To qualify, households must be located within the disaster declaration area and must meet income guidelines.

The program provides grants up to $5,000 per household to cover home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and for the expense of temporary housing, if applicable.

The release state that original receipts are required for reimbursement of actual expenses related to storm recovery.

Households must have an income at or below 200% of the federal poverty guideline. Eligibility for the program is based upon federally established income guidelines.

Affected residents who may benefit from this assistance are encouraged to apply through Community Action of Eastern Iowa at caeiowa.org/disaster. Those without internet access may contact 563-324-3236.