Grand Jury returns 32 count indictment in Elijah McClain case

A total of five people are named in the indictment including Aurora police officers and paramedics.

AURORA, Colo. — More than two years after Elijah McClain's death following a confrontation with Aurora Police officers, a statewide grand jury returned a 32 count indictment against five people – including two current Aurora police officers and one former officer.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the findings of the indictment which was returned last Thursday. Those indicted include:

Current Aurora officer Randy Roedema

Current Aurora officer Nathan Woodyard

Former Aurora officer Jason Rosenblatt

Aurora Fire Rescue paramedic Lt. Peter Cichuniec

Aurora Fire Rescue paramedic Jeremy Cooper

Each of the five faces one count of manslaughter and one count of criminally negligent homicide.

Roedema and Rosenblatt also face a count of second-degree assault with intent to cause bodily injury and one count of a crime of violence, which is sentencing enhancer related to that assault charge.

Cichuniec and Cooper also face a count of second-degree assault with intent to cause serious bodily injury. They face a second assault charge for "recklessly" causing injury with a deadly weapon, which in this case is related to the use of the sedative ketamine. They also face a sentencing enhancer for both those assault charges.

On Aug. 24, 2019, Aurora Police Department (APD) officers contacted McClain while he was walking home from a convenience store where he'd gone to pick up a drink.

The officers threw him to the ground and put him into a carotid hold, while paramedics administered 500 mg of ketamine to sedate him.

Three days later, on Aug. 27, he died at a hospital of undetermined causes, according to the Adams County Coroner's Office.

The 23-year-old's death has since made international news as Black Lives Matter protesters across the United States have called for justice for McClain. The now-former 17th Judicial District Attorney declined to charge any of the officers involved in the altercation.

The City of Aurora has since banned the use of ketamine until the investigation into McClain's death is complete.

The AG investigation was one of several looking into the circumstances surrounding McClain's death. Earlier this year, an independent panel released a report after its own investigation.

The panel concluded that "the post-event investigation was flawed and failed to meaningfully develop a fulsome record," according to the report.

Rosenblatt, who was named in the indictment was fired after responding "ha ha" to a text message he received of other officers depicting a chokehold near a memorial for McClain.

The Aurora Police Association Board of Directors released a statement Wednesday after learning about the indictment saying in part that their officers "did nothing wrong." The full statement is below.

"Immediately after Elijah McClain's death, then Aurora Police Department Chief Nick Metz stated clearly that Mr. McClain was not murdered by Aurora Police Department officers. Nothing has changed. Our officers did nothing wrong.

Sadly, Mr. McClain died due to a combination of exertion due to his decision to violently resist arrest and a pre-existing heart condition. He was alive and talking when the officers turned him over to EMS. There is no evidence that APD officers caused his death.

The hysterical overreaction to this case has severely damaged the police department. Inevitably, the public are the ones who've paid the price. This fall, the public has the opportunity to restore sanity to this situation in the City Council elections. They should not take a return to normalcy for granted."

