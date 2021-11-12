Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical coming to Adler Theatre in Davenport

There are two shows, both next Saturday, December 18th, 2021. Here's how you can get tickets.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It's holiday time, and a musical coming to the Adler Theatre is sure to get you feeling festive.

The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical will be at the Adler Saturday, December 18th. There will be be only one showing, at 2:00 pm. There was originally going to be two showings, one at 2:00 pm and one at 6:00 pm. According to the Adler Theatre, the 6:00 pm performance has been canceled and Refunds are available.

After the show you can get a post-show photo with a Scout Elf. Children can also leave a message for Santa.

The Adler says, "For the safety of our staff and other attendees, COVID safety protocols will be in place with consideration to CDC recommendations at the time of this event. If necessary, properly fitting masks may be required."