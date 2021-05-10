Electrical fire damages Burlington home Monday morning

A passerby saw smoke coming the exterior of a Burlington home after an electrical fire began and went unnoticed by smoke detectors.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Serious damage was dealt to a Burlington home Monday morning after an electrical fire.

According to the Burling Fire Department, at just after 6 a.m. on Monday, May 10, firefighters responded to the 1900 block of Whittier Street after a house fire was reported by a passerby who smoke coming from the house.

Crews arrived at the scene to find smoke pouring from the house's roof line.

Firefighters were able to locate the fire in the support structure of the building's second floor and extinguish it.

The home did reportedly have working smoke alarms, but the fire didn't generate enough smoke to trigger the system.

No injuries were reported, but the fire caused an estimated $15,000 in damages to the building and $10,000 in damages to contents.

About half an hour after fire crews cleared the scene at 8:08 a.m., firefighters were called back to the home after smoke had reappeared.

The firefighters investigated and found smoldering insulation inside the exterior wall.