Eldridge man accused of neglect in death of child is out on bond

An Eldridge man facing up to 40 years in prison from child neglect has been released on bond.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — An Eldridge man who was accused of neglect in the death of a four-year-old boy last month has been released on bond from an Indiana jail.

According to The News Sun, Dylan Diericx, 35, is out after posting a $250,000 bond on Monday, September 13.

Lagrange County Prosecutor Travis Glick charged Diericx on August 24, with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Authorities say Diericx was looking after the four-year-old, which was his girlfriend's son, since August 15.

According to reports, authorities arrived to a call on August 19, to the unresponsive boy in the sleeper of Diericx's truck. The child was later airlifted to a Fort Wayne medical center and died from his injuries.

The victim reportedly suffered serious injuries including fractures to his clavicle and shoulder blade, facial bruises, abrasions and lacerations to his genitalia, and blunt force trauma to the head.

Diericx claimed the child's injuries were from "horse-play" during their time together.

If convicted, Diericx could face a sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison.

The case remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed.