Eldridge residents voting on potential property tax increase for school upgrades

The North Scott Community School District is voting on future developments throughout the district, which if passed, will slightly raise property taxes in 2025.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Tuesday, Sept. 13 is special election day for the North Scott Community School District.

Locals will be voting on "Vision 2025" — a proposition that will bring about additional spaces for schools in the district. Add-ons include classrooms, a regional innovation center, a welding and metal lab for the High School, a Junior High music wing and additions to its athletic facilities.

The project would cost $25 million, with funding coming from general obligation bonds. Joe Stutting, Superintendent for North Scott Schools, emphasized the excitement for the future.

"These projects are exciting for us... our district's lucky that we have growth within our district and we also have a great tax base that really makes a referendum like this possible," Stutting said.

First, voters will have to agree to a property tax increase. If the vision is passed, it will raise property taxes in 2025 and 2026, but the district said that residents don't need to worry.

"In the first year, it's 22 cents, and it drops to eight cents per 1000. And so, if you look at in the big scheme of things, it's a minimal impact to our taxpayers to pass this referendum today," Stutting said.

Some residents said the projects are exciting for the community as well and show how quickly Eldridge is growing.

"Eldridge is the next Bettendorf, I mean it really is. Bettendorf had that growth spurt. PV is having it now...we're just in line," Eldridge resident Scott Case said.

With the district offering more ideas for the future, they hope to attract more new families.

"We actually moved from Bettendorf to Eldridge because of the North Scott School District. It's very important to support the district and hopefully, it will continue to grow in the future," Eldridge resident Amy Schermerhorn said.

Voting is available until 8 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2022. Polling places include Donahue Fire Station, Scott County Library, and the Princeton Community Center.