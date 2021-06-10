Eldridge police investigating Thursday shooting death

The Eldridge Police Department briefly detailed an investagtion into a shooting death that occurred on June 10.

In a very brief news release, Interim Chief of Police Joseph Sisler announced the investigation, also saying the EPD is being assisted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division.

The incident took place in the 300 block of Davenport Street sometime in the afternoon.

No further information is available.