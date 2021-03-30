Eldridge breaks ground on new YMCA

The facility, with a six-lane competition pool, basketball courts and a track, is expected to open Spring 2022.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Construction on a new YMCA in Eldridge is set to begin Tuesday with a ground breaking ceremony.

Russell Construction will build the 43,500-square-foot fitness center on East LeClaire Road and Third Avenue in Eldridge, Iowa. The City is partnering with North Scott Community School District on the development of the new YMCA.

The facility, with a six-lane competition pool, basketball courts and a track, is expected to open Spring 2022. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Tuesday, March 30 at 5:30 p.m. at the construction site.