Dog days aren't over: Crack open a book with Cooper the therapy dog

Eldridge Branch Library offers kids one-on-one reading sessions with a certified therapy dog.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The Eldridge Branch Library will offer personal reading sessions with Cooper the therapy dog twice-weekly beginning Monday, Sept. 13.

You might know one-year-old Cooper from another one of his part-time gigs: the counseling office at Wilson Middle School, where he provides social-emotional support for kids dealing with hardship amid the pandemic.

The Goldendoodle will be available for one-on-ones 6-7 p.m. Mondays and 10-11 a.m. Saturdays at the Eldridge branch, located at 200 North 6th Ave. The library invites readers of all abilities to lie down with the dog to practice and gain confidence reading.

Registration for the events is not required, and individual session times will vary based on the number of attendees.