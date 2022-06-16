Eldridge water yet to be restored after main break; boil order issued for part of town

The City says a boil order has been issued for anyone south of Lincoln Road for when water is restored.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A water main break in the City of Eldridge is causing problems Thursday, June 16 for residents in the area.

Residents are now dealing with an interruption of water service after crews made emergency repairs Wednesday night on South 1st Street. Those who are south of Lincoln Road are under a boil order when the water is back up and running.

The boil order will remain in effect until further notice. The City said it hopes water will be restored sometime Thursday afternoon.

The City announced the water main break at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday via Facebook, the post was updated to say there is no timeframe for when the problem will be fixed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends residents in a town with a boil water advisory should either use bottled water or boil their tap water before use. This is because the water could have germs that can make people sick.

While the order from Eldridge didn't include specific guidance for residents, the CDC recommends the following:

Use bottled or boiled water for drinking and to prepare and cook food.

If bottled water isn't available, bring water to a full rolling boil for at least one minute. Let the water cool before using it.

Boil tap water even it if is filtered.

Don't use water from any appliance connected to your water line, like ice and water from a refrigerator.

If you have a baby and are able to, breastfeeding will be the best option to feed your infant. If you use formula, provide ready-to-use formula if possible.

You can still wash your hands with the water. Make sure to scrub your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, then rinse them well. You can use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water aren't available.

You can bathe in the water, but be careful not to swallow any of it. Use caution when bathing babies and young children.

Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

Use disposable plates, cups and other eating utensils if possible.

Pets can also get sick from some of the same germs. Give them bottled water or boiled water that has cooled.