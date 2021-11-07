Eldridge Celebrates 150th Birthday

The town created a time capsule to be opened in 50 years.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The city of Eldridge, Iowa celebrated its 150th birthday during the town's annual summer festival Friday and Saturday.

The summer festival is a two day event. Both days had food venders, music, raffles and games. On Saturday, the Eldridge Fire Department had a water hose fight dressed in their uniforms.

The summer festival was canceled last year because of COVID-19. The City Administrator, Lisa Kotter says they'll be symbolizing the pandemic in their sesquicentennial dedication.

"We are celebrating both our history and our future, and really celebrating the great things that Eldridge represents, which is a beautiful place to live,” said Kotter.

The town created a time capsule that will be buried at Wiese Park in downtown Eldridge.